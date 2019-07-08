Nike Releases Video Celebrating USA Women Winning The World Cup, Claims They Can Be The Greatest Team Ever

Nike released an interesting video after the United States women’s national team won the World Cup against the Netherlands on Sunday.

In the ad, it’s talked about the women strive to be champions and all that good stuff. Obviously, there’s nothing wrong with that at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

I think most Americans are agreement that our women’s national team is as badass as they come. However, there’s a line in there that is just outrageously dumb.

“We will be four time champions and keep winning until we not only become the best female soccer team, but the best soccer team in the world,” the voiceover states. Give the full video a watch below.

This team wins. Everyone wins. Victory is when we all win. It’s only crazy until you do it. #justdoit @USWNT pic.twitter.com/pBU7UE2IEs — Nike (@Nike) July 7, 2019

This whole ad was awesome up until the last part of the line above. The best soccer team in the world? Why can’t we just celebrate the women’s team for what they are? They’re the greatest women’s program to ever exist.

Are we really hoping they become the greatest team ever? Is that something people think is actually possible?

A couple years ago, the USWNT lost to a group of 15-year-old boys. If they can’t beat boys old enough to drive, how the hell are they supposed to compete against full grown men?

I love the women’s national team, especially my girl Alex Morgan, but let’s cut the dramatics. If the women’s national team got on the field against Germany, Brazil, Portugal, France or the US men’s team, they would get blown out of the water.

The same would happen against an MLS team, a college team and a good high school team. It would get absolutely ugly.

Instead of trying to compare these wonderful women to their male counterparts, we should celebrate the fact they’re the best women in the world at what they do.

Trying to pretend they could compete at the highest levels against men is insanely dumb and it diminishes what they’ve done in their own field.

It was a nice ad from Nike, but let’s not pretend like the women will be running around against Messi anytime soon.