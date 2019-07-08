Report: New Details Surface About What Lead To Disney Star Cameron Boyce’s Death

New details have reportedly surfaced that might explain what lead to Disney star Cameron Boyce’s shocking death over the weekend. He was 20-years-old.

Sources told TMZ in a piece published Monday, that the “Grown Ups” actor reportedly suffered from epilepsy and that’s what lead him to pass away in his sleep Saturday. (RELATED: Former Disney Star Charged After Taking Loaded Firearm To Airport)

The young actor, best known for his roles in several Disney Channel hits such as “Jessie” and “Descendants,” suffered a fatal seizure, and once his roommate found him he was unresponsive. Paramedics were called in, but were unable to revive him. (RELATED: Superstar DJ Avicii Dead At 28)

Law enforcement officials have only said that Boyce died from a “natural death.” Sources said the young star had been dealing with seizures that were triggered by epilepsy. (RELATED: Former Disney Star Avoids Jail Time After After Bringing Loaded Gun To Airport)

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson for the family shared, per CNN. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother,” the statement concluded. (RELATED: Rapper XXXTentacion Breaks Taylor Swift Single-Day Streaming Record Following Terrible Death)

Fellow “Jessie” cast members honored their late co-star following news of his death, per Page Six.

“To the boy whose contagious laugh I can still hear,” Peyton List wrote on Instagram. “The boy who left everyone feeling hopeful and full of love. He was younger than me but taught me how to spread love and kindness more than anyone that has ever been in my life.”

“I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken,” Skai Jackson captioned her post. “I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had…”

“It was a joy to work with him on JESSIE, as it was with all the wonderful young stars of that beloved show. They were as close as actual brothers and sisters to one another, and still are, and my heart breaks for them today,” actor Charles Esten tweeted.

“Grown Ups” star Adam Sandler also reacted to the news tweeting that, “Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world.”