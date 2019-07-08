Sarah Jessica Parker Admits One Of Her Famous Male Co-Stars Acted Innappropriately

Sarah Jessica Parker admitted she once had a coworker act inappropriately while on set.

Despite feeling uncomfortable about the behavior, Parker, 54, admitted she didn’t feel like she could do anything about it, according to a report published Monday by Page Six. Parker didn’t name the actor, but called him a “very big movie star.”

“I think no matter how evolved or how modern I thought I was…I didn’t feel entirely in a position — no matter what my role was on set — I didn’t feel as powerful as the man who was behaving inappropriately,” Parker said in an interview with NPR. “Which…strikes me as just stunning to say out loud, because there were plenty of occasions where it was happening and I was in a different position and I was as powerful.” (RELATED: Servers Protest Sarah Jessica Parker’s Gala To Raise Minimum Wage In Restaurants)

“I mean, I had every right to say, ‘This is inappropriate.’ I could have felt safe in going to a superior,” Parker added.

The “Sex And The City” star eventually did tell her agent and claimed the behavior on set did change.

“…Within hours, everything had changed…[My agent] said to them, ‘If this continues, I have sent her a ticket, a one-way ticket out of this city’ — where I was shooting — ‘and she will not be returning,” Parker recalled.