Report: Trump Did Not Invite Twitter And Facebook To Meeting On Big Tech’s Alleged Conservative Bias

President Donald Trump did not invite Facebook or Twitter to an upcoming social media summit in Washington, D.C., addressing big tech’s alleged conservative bias, CNN reported Sunday.

Trump’s summit, scheduled for July 11, is mostly an opportunity for major conservative groups and pundits to vent their frustrations with Silicon Valley, the report notes, citing anonymous sources. Many conservatives and Republicans believe social media companies are suppressing their content.

The White House refused to provide a comment to the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: Trump Invites Conservative Activists To Discuss Big Tech Bias At The White House)

Conservative groups Media Research Center and The Heritage Foundation are among those attending, according to representatives with both groups. Brent Bozell, the co-founder of Media Research Center, previously asked the Department of Justice to investigate Facebook, Google and Twitter.

“I applaud the DOJ for heeding our call. Online giants Google, Facebook and Twitter wield unprecedented power to shape public opinion and even directly influence elections,” Bozell said in June following reports the DOJ is considering ways to open antitrust probes against Google.

House Democrats also opened investigations the same month into big tech platforms. All of this comes as Trump continues to criticize Facebook, telling his Twitter followers in March that he’s looking into accusations of big tech censorship.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.