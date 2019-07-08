XFL Will Begin Signing Players In July, Names And Logos Also Expected To Be Released

July is going to be a huge month for the XFL.

According to a recent report from the Associated Press, commissioner Oliver Luck plans for the league to start signing players this month, and the logos and team names are expected to be released at some point in July as well. (RELATED: Houston XFL Coach June Jones Believes Johnny Manziel Will Be In The XFL Draft Pool)

I really can’t wait for the XFL to get started. Can’t wait at all. It doesn’t begin until 2020, but I’m juiced with anticipation as more and more news comes out.

The Alliance of American Football might have been a disaster off of the field, but it did prove that people want spring football.

People want as much football as possible, and we’re going to get in the spring of 2020 when the XFL returns.

Now, the big thing the league needs to do is attract some major names to the league. That begins with getting Johnny Manziel on a roster.

The XFL hasn’t confirmed yet that’s going to happen, but I’ll be shocked if it doesn’t happen. He’s the biggest available name, and there’s no close second.

If the league can get Manziel, then it’ll get eyeballs when it arrives in 2020. It’ll also help gin up attention before the league even launches.

Trust me, that’s the path to success for the XFL and I fully expect it to happen.