247Sports Predicts Nebraska Beats Wisconsin, Finishes The Regular Season 10-2

The delusion with the Nebraska football program continues to just simply stun me.

247Sports published their season prediction the Cornhuskers, and it’s off the wall absurd. Not only do they have Scott Frost’s team going 10-2 after only winning four games last year, but they also have them beating Wisconsin. (RELATED: Wisconsin 2019 Football Expectations: Can The Badgers Get 10 Or More Wins?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Apr 13, 2019 at 12:32pm PDT

When will this nonsense end? Will anybody wake up and hear the music before the season actually starts are do we need to wait for Nebraska to get smacked around first?

I just don’t get this and I never will. Honestly, I’m not sure which part of the prediction is crazier.

Going 10-2 is laughable until I see it with my own eyes, but beating Wisconsin might be even crazier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Mar 11, 2019 at 9:32am PDT

What has Nebraska done in the past several years? Before you answer, all me to help you all. They’ve done nothing. They’ve done literally nothing other than let their faithful (and soft) fans down on a regular basis.

I feel like the whole world has gone crazy. Are boosters paying off publications to write nice things? Is there a massive covert PR campaign going on?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Mar 6, 2019 at 10:43am PST

Listen up. Wisconsin is going to smack Nebraska on November 16, and I’m starting to think I need to go out to the game.

At this point, there’s no much animosity in the air between the two sides to sit this one out. I don’t care if I need the Wisconsin national guard to escort me into the stadium.

I might have no choice, but to witness the beatdown in person. Get ready, Lincoln. You might be seeing me sooner than you think.