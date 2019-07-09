Border Patrol Finds Half A Ton Of Marijuana In Texas, With $1 Million Street Value

U.S. Border Patrol Agents found half a ton of marijuana during a vehicle stop in Presidio, Texas.

Agents assigned to the Presidio Border Patrol Station apprehended a 2004 Chevrolet van on the eastern edge of Presidio in the morning of July 2, Border Patrol said.

Agents, assisted by a canine, discovered large bundles of marijuana towards the back of the van. The total quantity of marijuana found surpassed a half ton, and had an approximate street value of $1 million, according to Border Patrol. (RELATED: Radio Ads In Central America Are Encouraging Illegal Immigration, Border Patrol Says)

#CBP U.S. Border Patrol agents at Big Bend Sector seize half a ton of marijuana. https://t.co/GQOicvTX9X pic.twitter.com/70Kz9jB08a — CBP West Texas (@CBPWestTexas) July 9, 2019

The driver and a passenger of the vehicle were reportedly arrested by agents.

“This seizure and these arrests are dramatic examples of the diligent and commendable work done by Border Patrol Agents every day. I am proud of their commitment and unrelenting effort to protect communities along the border and beyond from a wide range of cross-border threats, including the trafficking of illegal narcotics,” chief patrol agent of the Big Bend Sector Matthew Hudak said.

The Presidio Station oversees some 113 miles along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Customs and Border Protection for a comment on the case in Presidio, but did not receive comment.

