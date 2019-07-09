World

British PM Offers ‘Full Support’ For Ambassador Who Called Trump ‘Inept’

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speaks to Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during in a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

REUTERS

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief

British Prime Minister Theresa May offered her “full support” Tuesday to her ambassador to the United States.

In a statement, May encouraged Ambassador Kim Darroch and noted it is important that foreign service officials are allowed to be “honest” in their appraisal of world leaders, Fox News reported.

Darroch described President Donald Trump’s administration as “clumsy and inept,” leading to Trump’s subsequent decision to sever contact with the ambassador over the sniping that was revealed in leaked diplomatic cables. (RELATED: British PM Theresa May Resigns After Bungling Brexit)

US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May stand on steps in the Great Court as the bands of the Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards perform a ceremonial welcome as they arrive for a black-tie dinner with business leaders at Blenheim Palace, west of London, on July 12, 2018, on the first day of President Trump's visit to the UK. (GEOFF PUGH/AFP/Getty Images)

US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump and Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May stand on steps in the Great Court as the bands of the Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards perform a ceremonial welcome  (GEOFF PUGH/AFP/Getty Images)

May’s office said Darroch “continues to have the prime minister’s full support,” although “We have made clear to the U.S. how unfortunate this leak is” and that “the selective extracts leaked do not reflect the closeness of, and the esteem in which we hold, the relationship.”

But ambassadors cannot be subject to political censorship the statement argued.

“At the same time we have also underlined the importance of ambassadors being able to provide honest, unvarnished assessments of the politics in their country,” the spokesman added.

In the leaked documents, Darroch described the Trump administration as “diplomatically clumsy and inept” while expressing the belief that it would evolve into “substantially more normal.”

The memo was obtained by Britain’s Daily Mail and published Sunday. There could be other “unvarnished” observations from the ambassador that have yet to be made public, Fox suggested.

Trump has not laughed off the controversy, but has insisted that Darroch has not being doing a competent job and “he has not served the U.K. well.”

AYLESBURY, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a joint press conference at Chequers on July 13, 2018 in Aylesbury, England. US President, Donald Trump, held bi-lateral talks with British Prime Minister, Theresa May at her grace-and-favour country residence, Chequers. Earlier British newspaper, The Sun, revealed criticisms of Theresa May and her Brexit policy made by President Trump in an exclusive interview. Later today The President and First Lady will join Her Majesty for tea at Windosr Castle. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a joint press conference at Chequers on July 13, 2018 in Aylesbury, England. US President, Donald Trump, held bi-lateral talks with British Prime Minister, (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

On Monday, Trump tweeted that he plans to freeze the ambassador out as a recognized British emissary, because “he is not liked or well … thought of within the U.S.” Trump also reserved some criticism of May over the way she “handled Brexit. What a mess … ” (RELATED: Nunes To Trump: Ask Theresa May About Brits’ Handling Of Steele Dossier)

 