Can Trump Win Florida Again? We Asked Sen. Rick Scott

Florida Senator Rick Scott has some advice for the president when it comes to winning again in the Sunshine State.

Florida is crucial for President Donald Trump if he wants to remain in the White House — President Trump won the state with 48% of the vote in 2016. (RELATED: Sen. Rick Scott Lays Into Warren For Missing Border Funding Vote)

Scott told the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill during a sit-down interview that it was a good idea to kick off the president’s reelection campaign in his state.

“I think it’s good he started his campaign there — if I was him, I would be all around the state, that’s what I did when I ran.”

He went on to discuss the issues Floridians care most about right now, which he says are: jobs, education and border security.

