Democrats And Their Race-Based Agenda

On today’s podcast we discuss how the Democratic Party has become a party of division and pandering based on race. The open-borders agenda is designed to win the Hispanic vote, and the new proposal by Kamala Harris to spend $100 billion to expand black homeownership is to help her win the black vote in the primary. Divide and manipulate to conquer is the order of the day.

Listen to the show:

Why are Democrats so interested in open borders? Why are they advocating for the breaking of US immigration laws? After decades of inundating the public with identity politics – the idea that Hispanic Americans should identify more with someone entering the country illegally from Central America than with their neighbors is the next step in the left’s plan. This is all an attempt by Democrats to win the Hispanic vote, we explain it all and make the case.

Kamala Harris is making a similar play to win the black vote in the Democratic primary by proposing a new plan to spend $100 billion to increase black homeownership. It involves up to $25,000 to cover the cost of a downpayment and closing costs. It’s racial pandering and attempted vote-buying at its worst. We get into the history of Democratic Party “help” and how well that’s worked out in the past.

The media is still whining about the “pay gap” between men and women in the World Cup. But the facts undercut the liberal narrative that women are underpaid. They are, in fact, overpaid. But the left has so elevated victimhood that facts have little place in this discussion. We inject some anyway.

