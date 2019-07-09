Floyd Mayweather Jr. Falls After Nasty Crossover In Charity Basketball Game

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. received a ton of ridicule over social media Monday after falling from a nasty ankle breaker crossover in a charity basketball game.

The 50-0 boxing star has made himself an insane amount of money punching peoples’ heads in, but we now know he won’t be making any money playing in the NBA. Self-proclaimed professional ball handling trainer “Bone Collector” was the one who made Mayweather dance on the court with a nasty step-back move.

Here is the video:

Floyd Mayweather just got DROPPED!!! ???????????????? ????>????pic.twitter.com/icheuaz9sq — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 9, 2019

Twitter pinned the defensive lapse as the first loss of Mayweather’s career, as the crowd erupted seeing his body bounce off the court. (RELATED: Conor McGregor Challenges Floyd Mayweather To Boxing Rematch)

There are few things more disrespectful than getting crossed-up on a basketball court. I can only think of a few things that are a worse feeling than sitting on the floor with your head facing the rafters after a dribble move sends you flying in the opposite direction.

I have felt the pain and agony that Mayweather has felt during my high school career, and it’s not a fun position to be in at all. It seems that Mayweather dusted himself off and was ready to play ball once again – which is all you can really do in that situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jul 4, 2019 at 3:13pm PDT

The only bright spot here for Mayweather is the fact that it was someone who has some basketball skills. If it was some scrub celebrity then it would be a lot more disrespectful. For example, if it was UFC star Conor McGregor with the crossover, then this story becomes even crazier.

Well, I am sure Mayweather can laugh at all the Twitter haters with all that money he collected from dominating the sport of boxing.