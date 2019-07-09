Gillibrand Releases First Campaign Ad Targeting Swing States

Democratic presidential hopeful Kirsten Gillibrand released her first television campaign ad Monday that will air in the key states that helped to elect President Donald Trump in 2016.

“Democrats are assessing this primary based on who is tough and smart enough to beat Donald Trump,” Meredith Kelly, Gillibrand’s campaign spokeswoman wrote in a statement. “The only way to do that is by both exciting the base with a bold vision for the country and earning back the trust of voters who still feel left behind in places like Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan.”

WATCH:

“Senator Gillibrand can do both, by going to Trump’s backyard and calling out his lies and his failures on key kitchen table issues, while also highlighting her plans to take on the big fights facing families, and actually get results,” Kelly added.

While the 30-second ad abstains from mentioning any of Gillibrand’s policy positions, it targets Trump for seemingly failing to follow through on his campaign promises such as bringing back manufacturing jobs, decreasing drug prices and improving infrastructure.

In the ad titled “I Promise,” the New York senator vows to “take on the fights that no one else will.” (RELATED: Gillibrand Stumbles Over Campaign Slogan And Policy Reversals)

The five-figure campaign ad launch kicks off a two-day “Trump Broken Promises” bus tour through the three key swing states. The rust belt was instrumental in electing Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

Gillibrand has been consistently polling under 1% and is trailing most other candidates seeking the Democratic nomination.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.