Introducing The Versatile Kitchen Product That Will Make Cooking Easier

Nothing beats a perfect sandwich. Nothing. The taste of a warm BLT or a grilled cheese toasted to perfection is hard to compete with, but making the perfect sandwich at home can be difficult and going out to get one can be pricey. So what to do now – investing in a panini press might just be the answer. Panini presses aren’t just limited to making panini’s. Try grilling the perfect burger, making a homemade waffle cone for a summer ice cream treat, hash browns, an omelette, or bacon- there is so much you can make with such little mess on a panini press – you just have to get creative!

Our top panini press pick is the Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler. It is a midsize, multipurpose, panini press that can make cooking any meal simple. Amazon reviewers, 11,657 of them, give this griddle an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 – they love it and so do we! The Griddler comes with two sets of removable cooking plates, one set of plates completely smooth and a second set of grooved plates, to accomodate cooking anything from sandwiches, to porkchops, to veggies. The plates can be easily removed from the body of the griddler and placed in the dishwasher for an easy and simple clean up. The 5-in-1 griddler can fold back, so that the top portion of the appliance rests on your counter just like the bottom portion. This doubles your cooking space and allows you to prepare a complete meal on a full cooking surface. The temperature of the griddle can be adjusted with one of the knobs so you can create the perfect meal every time! List price for the 5-in-1 griddler is $74.48, but you can get it on Amazon today for $59.99.





Do not underestimate the simplicity of Hamilton Beach’s Panini Press Gourmet Sandwich Maker, it gets the job done right! This panini press can make sandwiches at once and can be stored upright to save space in your kitchen. The “floating top” can be lowered and locked into any height position allowing you to make your sandwich – or meal of choice- as big as you want it and still have it grilled to perfection! Get yours on Amazon today for $29.99.





If you are looking for a small panini press, George Foreman’s 2 serving classic plate electric indoor grill and panini press is perfect for any countertop! The compact appliance can grill up to two burger patties at once or a singular sandwich. The press is typically $19.88, however you can ignore that price – it is $14.88 on Amazon today, a deal you can’t pass up for a lifetime of perfect sandwiches.





If you are fooking to make the perfect panini lunches for the family, this panini press is family size and can handle up to 4 sandwiches at once. On hectic mornings as you are trying to prepare the perfect lunchbox, you can simply turn on the panini press and make 4 perfect grilled cheeses no problem – a perfect lunch for all made in 4 minutes – done!





