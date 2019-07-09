Watch Jamie And Beth Argue In New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Clip

Another “Yellowstone” clip has arrived, and this one isn’t one fans will want to miss.

In the short clip brought to my attention by Esquire, Beth and Jamie appear to be as tense with each other as they’ve ever been. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2, Episode 2 Is Solid With ‘New Beginnings’)

It’s also clear we’re coming to a head with the situation involving Jamie running for attorney general and John and Beth doing everything possible to stop it.

Give the clip a watch below. It’s going to have you juiced for tomorrow night.

Who is ready for Wednesday night? Who is ready to run though a brick wall? This clip on top of the Malcom Beck one for episode three should have you all excited as all hell right now.

I know the first two episodes have occasionally been a bit slow at times, but I’ve still loved them both. Remember, the roads have to be paved before the trucks roll into town. Every great tactician knows that, and the first couple episodes of the second season were doing all the paving.

Now, we really start to get the pieces moving on “Yellowstone.”

Tune in Wednesday night to see how John, Kayce and Beth will protect the ranch. I also think there’s a very real chance we see Jamie make a return to the family.

How will he do it? I have no idea, but I’m not ruling it out. Get geared up and ready to roll out! It’s going to be a great time.