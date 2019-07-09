Jessica Simpson Turns 40 Years Old

July 10 is Jessica Simpson’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her most jaw-dropping looks.

Jessica Simpson is an American actress and singer born in Abilene, Texas. Simpson originally auditioned for “The Mickey Mouse Club” and made it all the way to the end, where she was a finalist alongside stars such as Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

In 1997, she was signed by Columbia Records. Her first single “I Wanna Love You Forever” reached the third spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Later she would release her first studio album “Sweet Kisses” in 1999. (RELATED: Jessica Simpson Gives Birth To Her And Eric Johnson’s Third Child, A Baby Girl)

Her next album, “Irresistible,” released in 2001 established Simpson as a more sexual artist. In 2005 she landed the role of Daisy Duke in the hit comedy “Dukes Of Hazzard.”

Simpson married singer Nick Lachey in 2002 and the two had a reality show together on MTV called “Newlyweds: Nick And Jessica.” The pair divorced in 2006.

In 2010, Simpson began dating football player Eric Johnson after a failed relationship with Dallas Cowboys’ Tony Romo. The couple married in 2014.