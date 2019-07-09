Julianne Hough Admits To Seeing A Sex Therapist To Spice Up Her Sex Life

Julianne Hough admitted to seeing a sex therapist.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge and her husband Brooks Laich opened up about their experience with a sex therapist on Laich’s podcast “How Men Think,” according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six.

Hough revealed the couple had found a therapist and took a sexual capability test which helped them build “erotic blueprints.”

“When I took the test, I realized that there were certain things that gave me connection and intimacy that were different than what gave Brooks connection and intimacy,” Hough said during the podcast. “By almost learning each other’s language — sort of like love languages — it was almost like a menu of how we could please each other sexually, but also intimately.” (RELATED: Julianne Hough’s Honeymoon Has Been One Big Tropical Instagram Extravaganza)

“A lot of people don’t know even what they want,” she continued. “My curiosity has saved my life and honestly saved our relationship many times because we’ve been curious about like, ‘Hey, something doesn’t feel right. Instead of just accepting it for how it is, let’s look into something.'”

Laich agreed with Hough saying he enjoys when the former “Dancing With The Stars” dancer wears lingerie.

“When you put lingerie on, I am f**king fired up,” Laich said. “I love it.”

I am not sure what an “erotic blueprint” is, but it sounds helpful. Knowing what your partner likes and doesn’t like is such a good way to ensure you have the best sex life possible.

I love how open stars are getting about their sex lives to the public. It’s important to understand people’s needs and the first step is feeling comfortable talking about it.