Watch Katee Sackhoff In The Trailer For ‘Another Life’

Netflix’s new movie “Another Life” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The plot, according to the Netflix YouTube description, is as follows:

When a mysterious alien Artifact lands on Earth, Commander Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff) has to lead humanity’s first interstellar mission to its planet of origin, while her husband (Justin Chatwin) tries to make first contact with the artifact back on earth. Another Life explores the miracle of life, how precious life is in a universe mostly empty of it, and the lengths we will go to protect the ones we love.

Judging from the trailer, this movie is going to be absolutely out of control, full of suspense, nonstop action and plenty of twists and turns. (RELATED: Watch ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer)

Watch it below. You’re going to love it.

Like I said, this looks awesome. Katee Sackhoff is an outstanding actress. Look no further than “Longmire” if you need proof of that fact.

She was a badass police officer in that hit show, and it looks like her character will be the exact same in this movie.

Anything involving action, aliens, space and Katee Sackhoff is probably worth watching. At the very least, you have to be willing to give it a chance.

Luckily, we won’t have to wait long because it comes out July 25, which is right around the corner. Trust me, I think you’re going to want to see this one when it gets released.

I know this stuff, and I think “Another Life” should be a solid movie choice. Like I said, you can sign me up for anything involving action, aliens and suspense. Sounds outstanding to me.