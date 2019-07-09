Watch The Full Trailer For The Netflix Show ‘Last Chance U: INDY Part 2’

Netflix dropped the full trailer for “Last Chance U: INDY Part 2” on Tuesday morning.

The hit show is headed back to Independence Community College for the fourth season, and it looks awesome.

We know head coach Jason Brown left the program after allegedly using a Hitler reference with a German student, and has since been charged with multiple felonies. It’s not clear how much of that will be featured in the show, but it does appear like his exit from the program will be included. (RELATED: Former ‘Last Chance U’ Coach Jason Brown Charged With 8 Felonies)

What is clear from the trailer is that the latest season is going to be lit. It looks like our return to ICC is going to be nonstop chaos.

Give it a watch below.

There’s no question “Last Chance U” is one of the best shows on TV, and it’s right up there with “Hard Knocks” in terms of football content.

Jason Brown, while not a guy a cheer for, is a dude that is an entertainment factory. The man has next to no self-awareness, and is out there behaving like he’s earned the ego of Nick Saban.

It’s not great for the program, but it’s fun for the viewers!

I honestly have no idea what ICC did this past season, but I know I’ll be watching “Last Chance U: INDY Part 2” when it gets released July 19.

It looks like it’s going to be absolutely awesome.