Video Appears To Show Malik McDowell Fighting With Police Officers During Arrest

Video has been released from Malik McDowell’s February arrest, and it’s out of control.

McDowell, who was a second round pick by the Seahawks in the 2017 draft coming out of Michigan State, was arrested in Michigan after he was pulled over when his jeep allegedly spun out.

That’s when things in the video posted by TMZ appeared to take a turn for the worse. In the video, McDowell appears to be physically manhandling a police officer. (RELATED: Malik McDowell Sued For $799,238 By The Seattle Seahawks)

Eventually backup arrives, and they get him under control. According to TMZ, he was charged with felony assaulting and resisting, misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.

You can watch the whole video below.

McDowell should consider himself lucky to be alive after that video. When the taser didn’t work, I’m not sure how many police officers would have shown the restraint this guy did.

That police officer was getting thrown around like a doll. He was getting absolutely obliterated, and never fired a single round from his weapon.

Given the size disparity, I’m a bit surprised it didn’t come to that. He went for the taser, it failed and he was still able to stop from the ultimate escalation.

McDowell, who never ended up playing a game in the NFL, was also just recently arrested in Michigan again after a stolen truck was allegedly found on his property.

It’s a shame his career went down the drain. He clearly had a ton of talent, but he’s now got some major issues to worry about.

Judging from the video above, he’s going to need a very good lawyer.