Man Arrested For Placing Lit Firecrackers Under 9-Year-Old Girl’s Bed

A Florida man is accused of placing lit firecrackers under the bed of a young girl while she was sleeping Saturday morning, police say.

Police charged Matthew Morrison, 44, with burglary, child cruelty without great harm and possession of a controlled substance after allegedly tossing live firecrackers under the bed of a 9-year-old girl, the New York Post reports. Police reportedly found two grams of methamphetamine on Morrison when he was arrested.

The noise of the firecrackers going off frightened the girl, causing her to “cry and shake,” according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office. (RELATED: Fireworks Explode Right In Front Of Man’s Face In Viral Twitter Video)

Morrison refereed to the incident as “a prank gone wrong,” the Sheriff’s office said.

The homeowner of the residence on Godfrey Street in Crestview, Florida, chased Morrison away from the scene with a stick, police say.

The homeowner told police that Morrison lives in a tent outside of the house, and that he entered his home without permission the Facebook post explains.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office for a comment on the incident, though they did not respond by the time of publishing.

