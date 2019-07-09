Mariah Carey Claims She’s Only Had Sex With 5 People In Her Lifetime

Pop singer Mariah Carey recently opened up about her sex life.

Carey, 49, talked about her past relationships in the August cover edition of Cosmopolitan, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“I haven’t had that many, but there has been a variety pack,” Carey said about the men she’s dated. “I’ve only been with five people in my life, so I’m kind of a prude, honestly, compared to most others in the field.”

The “We Belong Together” singer has been married twice in her life. She was first married to Tommy Mottola from 1993 to 1998 before marrying Nick Cannon. Carey and Cannon were married from 2008-2018. (RELATED: Mariah Carey Reveals Her Secret Bipolar Battle)

Carey is currently dating her back-up dancer Bryan Tanaka.

Only having slept with five people is pretty impressive if it’s true. In her almost 50 years of life she has only been with five people.

I almost don’t believe it. However, part of me definitely could see Carey being a prude. She was forced into a marriage with Mottola at age 23. Mottola was 43 years old at the time. That’d be enough for me to not trust anyone sexually after that.

Even Mottola has come out and said the relationship was “wrong and inappropriate,” according to Cosmo.

I’d say I believe that someone who has been as focused as Carey was on her career when she was younger to not have slept with a ton of people.