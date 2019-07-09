McConnell On Reparations: ‘Same Position As President Obama’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday responded to a question about his great-great grandfathers owning slaves, and if that would change his mind on reparations.

McConnell responded to the question by saying “I find myself in the same position as President Obama. We both oppose reparations and we both are the descendants of slave owners,” on Capitol Hill.

WATCH:

This comes as McConnell said reparations for descendants of slaves are not a good idea in a press conference on June 18.(RELATED: Mitch McConnell Pans Democratic Talk Of Slave Reparations)

“I don’t think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago for whom none us currently living are responsible is a good idea,” he said, when asked about the subject by a reporter. “We’ve tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation. We elected an African American president.”