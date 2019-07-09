Politics

McConnell On Reparations: ‘Same Position As President Obama’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capital in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, June 27, 2019. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blinked in her standoff with McConnell, allowing the House to vote on the Senate version of a $4.5 billion border funding bill and abandoning an amendment sought by her progressive members. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Henry Rodgers Capitol Hill Reporter

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday responded to a question about his great-great grandfathers owning slaves, and if that would change his mind on reparations.

McConnell responded to the question by saying “I find myself in the same position as President Obama. We both oppose reparations and we both are the descendants of slave owners,” on Capitol Hill.

This comes as McConnell said reparations for descendants of slaves are not a good idea in a press conference on June 18.(RELATED: Mitch McConnell Pans Democratic Talk Of Slave Reparations)

“I don’t think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago for whom none us currently living are responsible is a good idea,” he said, when asked about the subject by a reporter. “We’ve tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation. We elected an African American president.”