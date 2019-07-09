Netflix Is Officially Saying Goodbye To ‘Friends’

Netflix officially announced “Friends” is leaving the streaming service in 2020.

WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max will now house the loved series through 2025, according to a report published Tuesday by The Hollywood Reporter. HBO Max is expected to launch in the spring of 2020.

WarnerMedia is reportedly paying $85 million per year for five years, which comes to a total of $425 million.

“The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye. We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner’s streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang,” the official Netflix account tweeted Tuesday. (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Says All Members Of ‘Friends’ Cast Would Be Down For A Reunion)

“Friends” will be joined by “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” and “Pretty Little Liars.”

I am not convinced that I need to buy into another streaming service. Most people are already paying for Netflix, Hulu and HBO. I’d rather just buy and own the entire series of “Friends” than start shelling out more money for another streaming service.

Not to mention I can’t decide if it’s even worth it to keep paying for Netflix. They’re losing “Friends” and it just came out that they’re also losing “The Office.” I haven’t watched “The Office” all the way through yet. Long gone are the days where you paid for Netflix and could watch everything you needed.