O.J. Simpson Celebrates His Birthday, Says He’s Been Through Some ‘Hurricanes’ In His Life

O.J. Simpson had a laughable message to celebrate his birthday Tuesday.

“They say in every life, some rain must fall. Well, I’ve had some hurricanes descend in my life,” Simpson told his audience while carving up the golf course on his 72nd birthday. (RELATED: O.J. Simpson Says Michael Jackson Was A ‘Kind And Generous Soul’)

He also felt the need to (without anybody asking) weigh in on the Betsy Ross flag, which unlike former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, he doesn’t find offensive. You have to love a guy who beat a double murder charge weighing in on what is and isn’t offensive!

Watch the entire video below, and then let’s dive in.

Celebrating my 33rd Annual 39th Birthday. pic.twitter.com/nl0zIj3dHR — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) July 9, 2019

Some hurricanes? Hurricanes? That’s the word he’s choosing to describe being accused of two murders during the trial of the century.

Not only did he get accused of murder, which he beat in court, but he actually did years in a Nevada prison for robbery and kidnapping.

Yet, he’s still choosing to describe those events as hurricanes. Very bold.

The fact Twitter is free is mind-boggling to me. The platform has O.J. Simpson, who was accused of murdering his ex-wife, out here spouting life advice about rain and hurricanes on his birthday.

If you had told me this would have all been possible 15 years ago, I would have laughed in your face. Now, O.J. is out here laughing as he drives the ball down the course.

Life sure is a wild ride.

I honestly can’t wait to see what the Juice does next on Twitter. It seems like everything he posts is absolute internet gold, and I’m not saying that as a compliment.

I’m saying it because he has no idea how absurd this whole situation is. Stay tuned. I’m sure it’s only going to get crazier from here.