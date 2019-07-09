Olivia Culpo Vacations In Mexico With Panthers Running Back Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are spending some time together on vacation.

According to TMZ on Monday, the two were down in Mexico with Kristen Louelle and her husband Tyler Gaffney soaking up some sun in Cabo, Mexico. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The move comes not that long after the superstar model got flamed by her ex-Danny Amendola on social media. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

It looks like she wasted absolutely no time at all before bouncing back. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Major props to my guy Christian McCaffrey. Anybody that’s on vacation with Olivia Culpo is a star in our book.

She’s one of the most attractive women on the planet, and absolutely breezed through Amendola lighting her up on social media. Not only did she not slow down, she apparently just found a way to get introduced to the Panthers star.

If McCaffrey is in an actual relationship with Culpo, which remains unseen at this point in time, then I expect big things out of him with the Panthers this season.

Anybody capable of scooping her up is clearly playing with a ton of confidence. You don’t find yourself on vacation with a supermodel unless you’ve got a shooter’s mentality.

Props to McCaffrey. You know you’re absolutely crushing life when you’re spending time with a woman like Culpo.