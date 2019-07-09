REPORT: Russell Westbrook Finds The Miami Heat As Appealing Trade Destination

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook might be on the move, and Miami could be the landing spot.

According to ESPN on Monday, the Thunder and their star point guard are exploring trade options after Paul George was shipped to the Los Angeles Clippers. (RELATED: Kevin Durant Will Sign With The Brooklyn Nets For $164 Million, Kyrie Irving Will Get $141 Million)

Becoming a member of the Miami Heat “appeals” to the superstar guard.

Yeah, I don’t think I can knock anybody for finding Miami appealing. Westbrook has been rich for a very long time, and he’s on the backend of his career.

Why not go ball out in Miami for a few years? As a pro athlete, the city might arguably be one of the best places in the whole country.

The weather is warm around the clock, you can regularly hit up the beach and it’s not expensive relative to living in NYC or some other major markets.

Plus, it’s not like the Heat are going to be terrible anytime soon. They just got Jimmy Butler, and him and Westbrook could do some serious damage together.

Butler and Westbrook in the same backcourt would instantly make them one of the best position duos in the entire league.

They’re not likely to win a ring, but the Heat would be very competitive in that potential scenario.

It should be interesting to see what happens, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Westbrook finds himself playing on a new team when the season begins next year.