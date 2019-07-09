‘Riverdale’ Cast Honors Luke Perry In First Episode Of Season Four:’ There Was Nothing But Love’

The cast of “Riverdale” found a special way to honor late co-star Luke Perry when things got underway for season four of the hit CW series.

“There was nothing but love, memories and mourning for our beloved Luke [Perry] as we honor him in our first episode back,” Mädchen Amick, who plays Alice Cooper on the TV series, posted on Instagram, along with a snapshot of the cast at a table read, per Page Six in a piece published Tuesday.(RELATED: Luke Perry Hospitalized After Massive Stroke)

It comes after the creator of the suspenseful drama series revealed back in June that the show would honor the late “90210” star’s memory in the first episode of the upcoming season titled, “In Memoriam.” (RELATED: ‘Riverdale’ Needs A Lot More Sex And Violence If It Wants To Be Successful)

“Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we’ll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred,” Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted, also referencing the actor’s character on the show, Fred Andrews.

Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we’ll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred. pic.twitter.com/MH7xOjNyDu — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) June 19, 2019

As previously reported, Perry made headlines when reports surfaced that he had suffered a massive stroke in March. Days later, news came out that the star had died from the stroke. He was 52.