Stephen A. Smith Says The NBA Is ‘Smoking Crack’ Over Eliminating The Term ‘Owner’

Stephen A. Smith had a rant for the ages over the NBA wanting to eliminate the term “owner.”

The league is toying with the idea of getting rid of the word because some players apparently don’t like it. That doesn’t sit well with the ESPN star. It doesn’t sit well with him at all.

During a Monday radio show, he shouted to his audience, “Oh my God! An owner said he owns his team! That’s offensive to people! You all are smoking crack! Something is wrong with you people. What the hell has this world come to?” (RELATED: Kevin Durant Will Sign With The Brooklyn Nets For $164 Million, Kyrie Irving Will Get $141 Million)

You can watch his full comments below.

Stephen A Smith goes off on the NBA for moving away from the term ‘Owner’ pic.twitter.com/TTOjDcA23p — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 8, 2019

I’m not sure I’ve ever heard anything I agree with more. Eliminating “owner” from the words used by the NBA is outrageous.

In any other industry, people would be mocked nonstop for such an idea. Imagine telling the “owner” of a dry cleaning shop they don’t own it, but instead are just the governor!

People would have you put into a mental hospital to get your head checked.

Nobody is trying to claim NBA owners own the players. You’d have to be an idiot to think that. They do own the teams!

I really don’t understand how this is even a debate, and I’m glad Smith is out here preaching to the masses.

Let’s hope the NBA comes to its senses before anymore awful decisions are made. This really doesn’t need to be as hard as it’s being made out to be.

Props to Smith. I always knew I liked him for a reason.