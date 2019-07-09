‘The Society’ On Netflix Renewed For Season 2, Will Return In 2020

“The Society” will be getting more episodes on Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hit show will return in 2020 for season two. Filming will begin at some point later in 2019. THR reported the show did extremely well internationally, but specific viewership data isn’t known at this point. (RELATED: ‘The Society‘ Is A Very Solid Show On Netflix)

Netflix also released an announcement video about season two Tuesday.

This is great news. I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed “The Society” when I started watching it. There were certainly some issues.

There were some cheesy points, there was a painfully forced gay storyline and there were some other minor issues. However, on the whole, I enjoyed it.

The whole concept is fascinating. A group of high schools find themselves isolated in their hometown without any of their parents and no idea what happened.

As you can all imagine, it didn’t take long for the wheels to fall off in season one. I won’t spoil anything, but there’s a murder, an execution, a coup and much more.

It’s also got a ton of fascinating characters. Campbell is an absolute psycho, but might honestly be the smartest person in the whole town.

His storyline is fascinating, especially when it comes to Allie and him on screen together.

I can’t wait to see what we get in season two of “The Society.” It sounds like it’s going to be a lot of fun when it comes back on Netflix.