There’s Brand New Info In The Seth Rich Conspiracy

Yahoo’s Michael Isikoff published a piece and podcast Tuesday revealing new information in the murder of former DNC staffer Seth Rich.

Namely, the conspiracy theory claiming Rich was acting as a source for WikiLeaks originated from within the Russian intelligence community.

Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc break down Isikoff’s new findings.

