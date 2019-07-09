These High-Quality Earbuds Are Packed With Rich Sound & Features

Earbuds are a must for travel, work, exercising, and more. With so many different brands on sale, we tried to find only the best of the best for our Daily Caller Shop. Try the following options for a quality listening experience.

FRESHeBUDS Air Bluetooth 4.1 Earbuds

Earbuds can fall to the bottom of purses and gym bags. The magnets on the FRESHeBUDS Air Bluetooth 4.1 Earbuds make them easy to find. The sweatproof package makes these the ideal earbuds for a workout.

Buy Now: $24.95, reduced by 72%

TREBLAB N8 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds

TREBLAB N8 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds weigh less than an ounce, so you can carry them in your pocket wherever you go. Listen to the Bluetooth 4.1 tech and 10mm drivers for HD audio that sounds even better with noise-canceling ear tips.

Buy Now: $26.99, reduced by 22%

360 5.1 Virtual Surround Sound Earbuds

These 360 earbuds have been perfected through ten years of research and development. Industry experts say they sound like a full home theater system. Experience the same bass response you would find in a subwoofer packed into a tiny device. Intrasonic frequencies develop in the back cavity so all you hear is crystal clear audio.

Buy Now: $72, reduced by 52%

ARMOR-X GO-X3 Bluetooth Headphones

ARMOR-X GO-X3 Bluetooth Headphones have been specifically designed to fit your ears comfortably for long periods of time. Wear them on your commute, during the workday, and at the gym without any adjustment. Never miss anything important while listening to your favorite playlist or podcast with voice prompt notifications of incoming calls.

Buy Now: $29.99, reduced by 50%

1MORE Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones

Audio experts agree: “The 1More Triple Driver is a great-sounding in-ear headphone for its relatively modest price point,” according to CNET, SoundGuys, and TechRadar. Experience pitch-perfect sound with a high-frequency range that gives music a wide range of elements.

Buy Now: $169, reduced by 15%

1MORE Dual Driver In-Ear Headphones

Unlike most headphones, each earbud in the 1MORE Dual Driver In-Ear Headphones features balanced armature to deliver quality definition and deep bass. Your music will never feel distorted or lose detail with this advanced technology.

Buy Now: $39.99, reduced by 33%

Like what you see? Check out more great deals, like 65% off this 3-in-1 charging dock that’s a must-have for Apple users.

Prices are subject to change.