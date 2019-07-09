Trump Slams India’s Tariffs On American Products, Says Country Has Been Having A ‘Field Day’

President Donald Trump said India has had a “field day” with tariffs on American products Tuesday, adding that the trade policy will no longer be acceptable.

The Trump administration in June said it was dinging India’s designation as a beneficiary developing country, stating that the nation “has not assured the United States that India will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets.”

“India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!” Trump said.

U.S.-India trade relations are valued at over $142 billion, with India exporting goods worth about $54 billion in 2018 to the U.S. and buying $33 billion worth of American products, according to CNN Business, citing U.S. government data.

Trump chastised India on a similar claim in 2017 when he brought up certain countries that hold Harley Davidson Motorcycles at a 100% tariff rate.

“[Harley Davidson] told me — without even complaining because they have been mistreated for so long that they have become used to it — that it is very hard to do business with other countries because they tax our goods at such a high rate,” Trump said. “They said that in one case another country taxed their motorcycles at 100%.”

The U.S. had preferential tariffs on $6 billion worth of Indian goods, but Trump rescinded them after a year. (RELATED: Trump Could Slap India With Tariffs As He Wages War On ‘Unfair’ Trade)

India hit back June 16 when it raised tariffs on 28 U.S. products that are commonly exported, according to Reuters.

