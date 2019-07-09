Trump Again Takes Aim At Theresa May And UK Ambassador

President Donald Trump launched another attack against British Prime Minister Theresa May and Britain’s ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch Tuesday, following leaked memos allegedly calling the Trump administration “inept.”

“The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was handled,” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

…handled. I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

….and they are both only getting bigger, better and stronger…..Thank you, Mr. President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

The Mail on Sunday obtained memos allegedly from Darroch in which he ridiculed the Trump administration. Darroch allegedly said that Trump’s presidency could “crash and burn” and “end in disgrace,” The Guardian reported. (RELATED: British Ambassador Describes Trump Administration As ‘Clumsy And Inept’ In Leaked Documents)

“We don’t really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.” Darroch also allegedly described Trump as “insecure” and “incompetent,” and he reportedly criticized Trump’s Iran strategy as “chaotic” and “incoherent.”

The tweets began Monday when Trump lambasted May via Twitter for her handling of Brexit negotiations.

“I have been very critical about the way U.K. and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit. What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way,” Trump said.

I have been very critical about the way the U.K. and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit. What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way. I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

….thought of within the U.S. We will no longer deal with him. The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister. While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

