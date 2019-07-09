Media

NBC Roundly And Soundly Mocked For Hit Piece On Mitch McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, speaks during a news conference following the confirmation vote of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, on October 6, 2018. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP/Getty Images)

Photo credit should read JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP/Getty Images

Scott Morefield Reporter

NBC published an article Monday afternoon contrasting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s stance against slavery reparations with the fact that his ancestors owned slaves.

“Sen. Mitch McConnell’s great-great-grandfathers owned 14 slaves, bringing reparations issue close to home,” the article’s title read. Its subheader said the Kentucky senator “has opposed paying reparations to descendants of slaves, though census records show his family, like many others, benefited from their labor.”

The ‘news’ was frantically picked up by media outlets from USA Today to Bloomberg, but McConnell himself took things in stride while addressing the controversy Tuesday, likening his situation to that of former President Barack Obama: “We both oppose reparations and we both are the descendants of slave owners.”

Twitter users, however, questioned the timing and the political motivations of media outlets even attempting to make McConnell’s ancestry, over which he had no control, an issue — especially on the eve of former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath announcing her run against the Senate majority leader. (RELATED: ‘Blame Whitey Movement’ — Former ACLU Exec Slams Reparations ‘Buffoonery’)

Senior Federalist contributor Jesse Kelly clearly had a lot to say on the topic in a series of tweets: