NBC Roundly And Soundly Mocked For Hit Piece On Mitch McConnell

NBC published an article Monday afternoon contrasting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s stance against slavery reparations with the fact that his ancestors owned slaves.

“Sen. Mitch McConnell’s great-great-grandfathers owned 14 slaves, bringing reparations issue close to home,” the article’s title read. Its subheader said the Kentucky senator “has opposed paying reparations to descendants of slaves, though census records show his family, like many others, benefited from their labor.”

The ‘news’ was frantically picked up by media outlets from USA Today to Bloomberg, but McConnell himself took things in stride while addressing the controversy Tuesday, likening his situation to that of former President Barack Obama: “We both oppose reparations and we both are the descendants of slave owners.”

Twitter users, however, questioned the timing and the political motivations of media outlets even attempting to make McConnell’s ancestry, over which he had no control, an issue — especially on the eve of former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath announcing her run against the Senate majority leader. (RELATED: ‘Blame Whitey Movement’ — Former ACLU Exec Slams Reparations ‘Buffoonery’)

Wait, Sooo… a hit piece on Mitch McConnell’s great-grandfather owning slaves came out THE DAY BEFORE Amy McGrath got a huge push for announcing she’d run against him? THE COMPLETELY UNBIASED FREE-PRESS HAS REMARKABLE AND UNCANNY TIMING! — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 9, 2019

How do people expect the media to be trusted with headlines like these? This is pathetic @USATODAY. This headline makes it sound like it just happened. Mitch McConnell’s ANCESTORS owned slaves over 150 years ago. How is this even a story? pic.twitter.com/fw8o0O8fwP — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 9, 2019

Just wait until reporters investigate which political party fought for slavery, voted against emancipation, founded the KKK, established Jim Crowe laws & fought against the Civil Rights Act. (Hint: The Democratic Party) That story will be a bombshellhttps://t.co/6Dprf1vbgl — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 9, 2019

Reporters just figured out how to use https://t.co/BXQClQWJt0 and track McConnell’s family back 150 years to slavery. If this is the game the libs want to play, they are not prepared for what we can dig up on them 150 years back… https://t.co/9XcA3qR8Aw — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 9, 2019

They are more concerned about the slaves McConnell’s ancestors owned in the past than the slavery markets in Libya and other parts of Africa today. https://t.co/upCE2ES0uE — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) July 9, 2019

Senior Federalist contributor Jesse Kelly clearly had a lot to say on the topic in a series of tweets:

If anyone has any information on what Mitch McConnell’s ancestors were doing during the Fall of Babylon in 539 BC, please send me and NBC a message. Time to get to the bottom of this. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 9, 2019

I’m getting unconfirmed reports that the man circled in this picture is one of Mitch McConnell’s ancestors. Anyone who can confirm, please let me or @chucktodd know. pic.twitter.com/qYGIWzi0sh — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 9, 2019

Still confirming this, but rumor has it that one of the rats that carried the Black Death through Europe originated in Mitch MicConnell’s great great great great great great great great great great grandpa’s barn. Trying to confirm now. Let me know what you find out @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/sitihIv3D8 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 9, 2019