Urban Meyer Co-Hosting Podcast About ‘Elite Leadership, Culture And Behavior’

Urban Meyer is getting into the podcasting game, and he sure did pick some interesting topics.

The legendary former Ohio State coach and three-time national champion is now the co-host of the “Focus 3 Podcast” with Timothy Knight, which premieres Wednesday.

He tweeted that they’ll be discussing “how to build elite leadership, culture and behavior in teams and organizations.”

I’m excited to announce that I’ll be joining my good friend @TimothyKight as co-host of the Focus 3 Podcast. We’ll discuss how to build elite leadership, culture and behavior in teams and organizations. Our first episode will launch this Wednesday 7/10. pic.twitter.com/GkI6001KRr — Urban Meyer (@OSUCoachMeyer) July 8, 2019

I couldn’t make this up if I tried. Yes, the coach who got slammed with a suspension over the Zach Smith case, cultivated a toxic culture at Florida and has had problems dog him for years wants to now teach people about leadership. (RELATED: Urban Meyer Lost A Ton Of Money During His Three Game Suspension)

This is the kind of content that’ll put me on a private jet very quickly. This is literally a gift from the high heavens from Meyer.

This is the man who coached Aaron Hernandez, who ultimately committed suicide after being convicted of murder. It’s the same man who kept a coach accused of domestic violence on his staff for years.

Now, he wants to lecture people on leadership. Sign me up! I need this kind of content injected right into my veins.

Meyer lecturing on those topics is either an absolute troll job or it’s proof he’s absolutely tone-deaf.

This is going to be glorious and I absolutely can’t wait to get as much advice as possible. Thank you, Meyer! You’ve made my year and it’s only July.