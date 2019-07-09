USWNT Star Alex Morgan Double Fists Glasses Of Wine In World Cup Celebration Video

More videos of Alex Morgan’s World Cup celebrations have come out, and every single one is awesome.

We already knew she busted out some awesome dance moves in the locker room following the championship win over the Netherlands, but that was apparently just the beginning. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In a few videos making the rounds on social media, she also had herself a few drinks, and looks happy as could be.

In one video, she double fists wine and in another chugs champagne. Give them a watch below.

Baby how you feelin’? Cause we’re over here feeling good as hell. pic.twitter.com/F6MxXP6HLl — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 7, 2019

I honestly don’t want to be friends with you if you’re not a gigantic fan of Alex Morgan. That woman is what America is all about, and I’m glad to see she’s firmly in the pro-double fisting camp.

True story for all of you: I double fisted from start to finish of the RNC in Cleveland in 2016. Everybody laughed at first, but they were all doing it by the end of the week.

Not only is it practical, but it’s also what being in the party spirit is all about. Clearly, nobody needs to tell Morgan how to cut loose.

If there’s anybody on the women’s national team who deserves fat paycheck after fat paycheck, it’s Alex Morgan.

She’s just a nonstop content machine, she’s entertaining and she’s a certified smoke show. You’d have to be blind, deaf and dumb to disagree.

Alex Morgan is a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/JNLw8EI7yR — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 7, 2019

Stay frosty, Alex. The whole country is behind you, and we all hope you only grow into a bigger and bigger star. Anybody who is down to double fist some drinks will always be okay in my book.

