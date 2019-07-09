Warner Responds To Challenger Scott Taylor’s Calls That He Is Too Progressive

Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner on Tuesday responded to former Rep. Scott Taylor’s comments that Warner is too progressive to win against him in the blue state.

Warner was asked by a reporter what he thought about comments that Taylor, who announced Monday he will challenge Warner for his seat in 2020, made accusing Warner of being too far left.

“What do you think of the challenge from Scott Taylor saying that you’re no longer the purple guy you were when you were governor, that now you’re a far left liberal?,” Warner was asked.

“Welcome to the race, hope he, and I’m sure others are anxious to see morale all around Virginia,” Warner responded.

“He’s calling out your record, he’s saying you’re now this progressive,” the reporter continued.

“Listen, I would… One of the things about my politics in Virginia from when I was governor through my ten years in the Senate has been I think I’m sometimes an equal-opportunity offender and I often get it from, both either ends of the political spectrum,” Warner concluded.

Taylor released a campaign launch video on Monday highlighting a variety of issues including his time as a congressman and his time as a Navy SEAL. (RELATED: Fake Signatures Collected By Scott Taylor’s Campaign Workers Get Another Candidate Removed From Ballot)

“No matter what pundits or polls predict, this race is on and all bets are off, because we need a change in Washington and that starts with what will be a stunning upset of Mark Warner in 2020,” Taylor said in a Facebook post Monday. “I wouldn’t be in this race if I didn’t know it was possible.”