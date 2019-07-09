Wisconsin Not Sending Quarterbacks Graham Mertz And Jack Coan To Big 10 Media Days

Wisconsin quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Jack Coan will both not be at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago next week.

The players for each team were revealed Monday, and the two men battling for the starting position in the most heated QB battle in America weren’t listed. (RELATED: Wisconsin 2019 Football Expectations: Can The Badgers Get 10 Or More Wins?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Jun 29, 2019 at 4:00pm PDT

I hate this move, but I understand it. I absolutely still hate it. The quarterback is the leader of the team, and should always be front and center.

The problem for the Badgers is that the starter hasn’t been chosen yet. By sending one, you’d essentially be tipping your cards to the rest of the country.

Obviously, head coach Paul Chryst wants to avoid that if it’s possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Apr 5, 2019 at 11:44am PDT

Still, not sending a quarterback will only further stoke speculation we’re no closer to getting an answer to the biggest quarterback question in all of college football.

Will it be Mertz or will it be Coan? Right now, nobody seems to really have any concrete indication of what might happen.

I guess fans will just have to keep on waiting for more information as it leaks out. Do I like it? No, but I do understand Chryst not taking either of them.

It makes sense, even if it doesn’t make me overly happy.

August 30 against South Florida will get here soon enough, and we’ll have to see who takes the first snap. My money is on Coan getting the first crack at it, but don’t expect Mertz to sit for long.

Either way, we’re in for a very fun time.