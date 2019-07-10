A$AP Rocky’s Manager Says Conditions In Swedish Prison Are ‘Inhumane’

A$AP Rocky’s prison conditions in Sweden don’t sound good at all.

The star rapper was taken into custody in early July after an alleged street fight while in the country for a concert. However, a video that was shared of the incident seems to actually show the musician doing his best to defuse the situation, which appears to have started due to a broken phone and people following him.

His manager John Ehmann wrote the following on Petition.org:

On Monday, July 8th, we filed an appeal with the Swedish Supreme Court to have Rocky released from the inhumane conditions and the clear violation of human rights. They rejected the filing, which means Rocky will remain in prison for two weeks. The conditions of the facility are horrific. Some of the inhumane conditions Rocky and his colleagues are facing at the Stockholm Detention Center include 24/7 solitary confinement, restriction of amenities for the most basic of human functions, access to palatable and life sustaining food as well as unsanitary conditions.

If the video on social media is an accurate depiction of what happened, then A$AP should be flown out of Sweden immediately.

Those people were given ample warnings to leave, and chose not to. He’s also not seen in the video doing anything. This whole situation is mind-boggling to me.

If the Swedes won’t free him, then it might be time to spin up Delta Force for Operation Acid Gambit 2.0.

A$AP Rocky is a generational talent, and I haven’t seen anything that makes me believe he was in any kind of major street altercation. If anything, he should be applauded for doing his best to get the situation under control.

How that results in solitary confinement is beyond me. Unless there’s some major evidence which we haven’t seen, then this case seems pretty cut and dry.

Free Rocky, and get him on a plane immediately.

I don’t care if we have to breach the prison ourselves to get him out. It needs to be done. We can’t have American stars detained in other countries. We just can’t.

I love the Swedes, but this situation needs to be fixed immediately. Free A$AP and get him back stateside where he belongs.