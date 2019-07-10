Best Way To Spend Your Free Time Over The Next Few Months

Amazon Prime Day is an Amazon shopper’s dream and is filled with some of the biggest deals of the year. Amazon offers shoppers deals on products throughout all of its departments, and, if you are like me, it is hard to pass up an opportunity like that. We have all been told that reading is the best way to spend our free time, however not everyone has time for a lengthy book. Our technology filled lives are hectic and busy, and we just need to find ways remove ourselves and enjoy some time alone – even if its brief.





Get a 1 year subscription to House Beautiful for $12.00 or $10.00 with auto-renewal and save $39.90!





Receive a 1 year subscription Better Homes & Garden magazine for $12.00 or 1 year auto renewal for $5.00.

One of the best ways to spend your free time is reading a magazine. You can choose magazines tailored to your interests, spend time reading about your favorite topics, and relax – we all need time to relax. Magazines aren’t limited to the latest Hollywood Gossip, there are educational magazines, magazines about health, home decorating, the outdoors, and cooking too! Reading a magazine is a good way to take your mind off of the stress in your life and read something you enjoy – for fun!





Save $48.66 on a 1 year People Magazine subscription. Get in on all the latest Hollywood gossip!





Keep up with National Geographic’s History magazine for $24.00 this year, save $35.94!





Save 50% on Amazon’s healthy lifestyle magazine, Prevention magazine with a year subscription for $24.00

Amazon is offering MAJOR deals on its magazine subscription service starting now and lasting through Amazon Prime Day – a deal you can take advantage of now! You can get year long subscriptions on tons of magazines for up to 90% off, and the best part is that they are delivered right to your door!





View the latest in home trends with a Veranda magazine subscription for as low as $6.00 this year!





Save 87% on a Sports Illustrated magazine subscription HERE! Get a year’s worth of magazines for as low as $29.95 and save $203.66!

Look at what deals Amazon has to offer! Deals on big names such as Time, Elle Décor, House Beautiful, Sports Illustrated – Kids, Men’s health, Veranda, Outdoor Life, Guns and Ammo, HGTV, Living, The Oprah Magazine and more!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com. Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.