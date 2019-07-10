Booker Says He Will Call The NY Giants ‘The New Jersey Giants’ If Elected

Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker said he will call the New York Giants the “New Jersey Giants” if elected president in 2020.

Booker made the comment during a Tuesday appearance on the “Fired Up” podcast, hosted by former Obama White House aide Brad Jenkins, according to USA Today.

“Should I become president of the United States, and the stars of the universe line up, and my team is the Super Bowl champions that year … I’m telling you right now, when they’re in the White House, I will turn to the world and say — it won’t be a slip of the tongue — I will say, ‘I am proud to be here with the New Jersey Giants,'” the senator told Jenkins.

“At that point, I figure I will have swagger, Secret Service, the nuclear codes,” Booker continued. “Are they really going to step to me and correct me?” (RELATED: Cory Booker Brags About People Shot And Killed In His Neighborhood)

The Giants’ MetLife Stadium is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, separated from New York by both the Hudson and Hackensack Rivers. Booker said too many teams like the Brooklyn Nets are represented by New York that could be represented by Jersey.

“New York takes everything, even the mayors. Ed Koch was born in Jersey. Listen, 700,000 of my people from Jersey commute to New York. We are driving that city. I don’t beg for anything. It’s not a beg, it’s a demand,” Booker said, adding that the Bills are the “only true New York team.”

A number of Twitter users expressed concern over his remarks. (RELATED: Cory Booker: Free Health Care For Illegal Immigrants Is Just Common Sense)

“If Cory Booker becomes president and the Giants win the Super Bowl, he’ll introduce them at the White House as the New Jersey Giants (in other words, they’ll never be introduced as the New Jersey Giants),” Pro Football Talk tweeted.

If Cory Booker becomes president and the Giants win the Super Bowl, he’ll introduce them at the White House as the New Jersey Giants (in other words, they’ll never be introduced as the New Jersey Giants) https://t.co/blcyZ1mKVv — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 9, 2019

“‘New Jersey Giants’ is just so … Cory. All grandstand, zero appreciation for the history & traditions of The New York Football Giants. Anyone else tired of politicians [and] athletes mixing sports [and] politics?” Former New Jersey Republican Party Chairman Jay Webber wrote.

“New Jersey Giants” is just so . . . Cory. All grandstand, zero appreciation for the history & traditions of The New York Football Giants. Anyone else tired of politicians & athletes mixing sports & politics?https://t.co/3aX6Ox6Xeh — Jay Webber (@JayWebberNJ) July 10, 2019

The New York Giants and New York Jets have shared MetLife stadium since 2010 and have played in New Jersey since the 1980s.

The Giants did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment in time for publication.

