Border Agent: Democrats Are Attacking Us For Political Gain

The president of the National Border Patrol Council, Brandon Judd, says all the latest attacks coming from the left against border agents are politically motivated.

During a sit-down interview with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill, he called their rhetoric directed at border officials ‘wrong and disgusting.’ (RELATED: ‘It’s An Invasion’: Border Patrol Union Chief Responds To Migrant Caravan.)

“They’re looking for votes in the minority communities and of course they’re going to go for the Latinos and those minorities that have come across the border whether legally or illegally,” Judd explained. “You know they’re looking for that vote, and so of course they’re going to beat up on border patrol, they’re going to beat up on immigration, they’re going to beat up on ICE, they’re going to beat up on all those individuals that they see hampering this effort and obviously we are, you know — the National Border Patrol Council is right in the mix of that.”

He also shared his thoughts on the immigration policies discussed during the first democratic debates — let’s just say he’s not impressed.

