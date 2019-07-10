Clippers Celebrate Kawhi Leonard Signing With Awesome Twitter Video

The Los Angeles Clippers officially confirmed reports Wednesday of signing NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard with a celebratory Twitter video filled with memes and highlights.

Clippers fans everywhere can now rejoice after Leonard officially signed a three-year, $103 million deal with an opt-out after the second season. The top-5 player now returns to his hometown of Los Angeles. To honor the signing of the NBA star, the Clippers voiced their excitement on social media.

Here is the video:

Ladies and gentlemen, we got him. pic.twitter.com/fQbSnQZVBj — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 10, 2019

That is one of the best free agent welcome videos sports has ever seen. The video includes the hilarious Kawhi laugh, the tremendous ‘We got him’ meme and one of the greatest playoff shots the NBA has ever seen.

Clippers fans certainly have a lot to celebrate right now after also trading for former Oklahoma City Thunder forward and all-star Paul George. The duo is expected to immediately contend for the Western Conference Finals and a possible championship.

Kawhi Leonard has signed his Los Angeles Clippers contract — a three-year, $103M maximum contract with a player option in the third season, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 10, 2019

The video sums up all the joy and excitement that every Clippers fan should be feeling after the many insufferable Chris Paul and Blake Griffin playoff losses of the last decade. (RELATED: Clippers Trade For Thunder Star Paul George, Are Also Expected To Sign Kawhi Leonard)

You have to hand it to Kawhi here, he gave LeBron James the middle finger and instead of joining him to create the league’s biggest superteam of all-time, he decided to challenge the future hall-of-famer to see who reigns supreme in the west.

Time to lock in. ???? pic.twitter.com/yRB2LhPFAP — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 10, 2019

I cannot wait to see these two teams battle head-to-head as the only thing this Twitter video did was fire me up for basketball to start up again in October.

The Clippers social media department now must be recognized as one of the best in the NBA with this video. A perfect blend of excitement and witty comedy, owner Steve Ballmer and the rest of the Clippers are ready to take the NBA by storm.