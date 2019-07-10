Racing Legend Dale Earnhardt’s Niece Amazingly Escapes Injury In Wild Crash At Race Track

Dale Earnhardt’s niece, Karsyn Elledge, is definitely lucky to be alive after escaping uninjured in wild crash at an Oklahoma race track.

Earnhardt’s 18-year-old niece was competing at the USAC Racing event held at Red Dirt Raceway Tuesday night when her sprint car flipped multiple times and then flew right over a barrier and fencing, per TMZ in a piece published Wednesday. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

“North Carolina’s @KarsynElledge3 bikes big and clears the turn 3 wall! She exited the car under her own power. The feature is coming up! Watch it LIVE on @FloRacing,” the USAC official Twitter account read. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Check out the epic moment below!

WATCH:

North Carolina’s @KarsynElledge3 bikes big and clears the turn 3 wall! She exited the car under her own power. The feature is coming up! Watch it LIVE on @FloRacing pic.twitter.com/pFN5XzbGMW — USAC Racing (@USACNation) July 10, 2019

Elledge was cruising down the track on turn 3 when something went wrong and she lost control causing her car to become airborne and tumble a few times before flying over a wall and coming to a stop.

Later, Karsyn posted a message on Twitter saying that she was okay and that just her pride was hurt.

“Tonight I am so very thankful that all my safety equipment did it’s job & that my team built a safe car,” the former NASCAR racer’s niece tweeted. “Thank you to everyone who’s reached out, I am sore, but most hurt is my pride.”

“I give it my all every nite & I hate that I let everyone down,” she added. “This sport is so humbling & I hope that we can put all this behind us & continue moving forward. Thank you to everyone who’s continued to support me.”