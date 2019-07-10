Fox News Sets Ratings Record With Trump’s July 4th Celebration

Almost 5 million people reportedly tuned into Fox News to watch the network’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s July 4th “Salute to America” speech.

The broadcast that reached 4.9 million viewers topped all other coverage Fox has presented on Independence Day during its 23-year history, according to Neilson Media Research, The Hill reported Tuesday.

Fox News beat its nearest competitor by a million viewers, with NBC attracting an audience of 3.8 million.

CNN, which only carried a small portion of the event, managed to garner 1.5 million people for its coverage of Trump’s speech before the Lincoln Memorial. (RELATED: Here’s How Those Tanks Are Getting To Trump’s July 4th Parade)

In the vital 25- to 54-year-old category that is coveted by advertisers, Fox News more than doubled CNN during the Lincoln Memorial address, attracting 793,000 households versus the 353,000 that watched CNN.

Those who watched saw a cornucopia of America’s military might, with tanks on the streets and flypasts overhead, including a show from U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels aerobatic team.

The parade was criticized by many in the media — even before it aired — as a politicization of July 4.

MSNBC devoted no resources for coverage.

Other media lashed out at the celebration, with some saying there was too much emphasis on the U.S. military and that it was “authoritarian” for doing so. (RELATED: Bette Midler And Other Celebs Hit Social Media To Slam Trump’s July 4th ‘Salute To Himself’)

New York magazine expressed surprise that people watched the celebration in such large numbers.

The evening was so successful that Trump announced Monday he wants to do the same thing next year, prompting some critics to say the event is an unnecessary expense.

“It was a wonderful day for all Americans and based on its tremendous success, we’re just making the decision and I think we can say we’ve made the decision to do it again next year. And maybe we can say for the foreseeable future,” Trump said at the White House on Monday.

