Gun Case Against Offset Dropped In Georgia, His Lawyer Says There’s No Knowledge Of Federal Investigation

Rapper Offset won’t be going to court in his gun case in Georgia.

According to TMZ late Tuesday afternoon, the gun charge against Offset has been dropped. He was arrested for allegedly illegally possessing a gun in April. (RELATED: Rapper Offset Slapped With Felony Gun Charge In Georgia)

However, it might not all be good news for the Migos star. TMZ also reported the case was dropped because the federal authorities have an investigation and worried a state trial might “alert other potential future parties to the investigation and evidence that may support federal charges against said parties.”

Documents obtained by TMZ claim the ATF asked local Georgia authorities to pull over Offset’s vehicle if they could so they could identify people in it.

Offset’s lawyer told TMZ in response to the report of an ongoing federal investigation, “We have received no information to indicate that Mr. Cephus is the target of any federal investigation.”

This seems like such a wild situation, and it hardly seems like a major victory for Offset. You know what’ worse than the local authorities looking into you?

Having the federal government potentially looking into you. When the federal government brings its full weight, there isn’t a whole lot you can do to stop it.

Let’s hope Offset doesn’t find himself in any trouble with the feds. He won’t be able to drop more bangers if he’s in legal trouble.

We need him out here making music. We don’t need the feds breathing down his neck. Luckily, he’s officially off in one case.

We’ll have to wait and see if there’s any credibility to the claims about the federal authorities looking into him.