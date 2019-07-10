Jimmy Garoppolo Says He’s Been Cleared To Do Everything After ACL Injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is ready to roll for training camp and the 2019 NFL season.

The star quarterback suffered a torn ACL last season, and hasn’t done much since. However, the former Patriots backup has apparently finally been cleared to do whatever is necessary.

“I’m good to go. Finally,” Garoppolo told ProFootballTalk on Tuesday. He also added, “OTAs went about as well as I could have hoped for and now for training camp hopefully we’ll be full go with team drills and all that stuff. We’re moving in the right direction.” (RELATED: SanFrancisco 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Tears His ACL)

This is great news for 49ers fans, and there’s no other way to put it. Without Jimmy G healthy and spinning the rock, the 49ers have no chance of being good.

They poured a ton of money into him, which makes sense because he plays the most important position in all of sports.

The vast majority of NFL teams live and die with the quarterback. The 49ers most certainly do.

Luckily for the faithful supporters in San Francisco, it sounds like the squad’s star quarterback will be more than ready for week one.

He looked solid last season before he tore his ACL, and the team should be respectable if he’s able to return to prime form.

It’ll be fun to watch, and there should be plenty of optimism for the 49ers right now. With Jimmy G back and healthy, they could be in for some big things.