LeBron James Hints He Might Wear A Ninja Headband Next Season

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James might pull off an insanely stupid move for the upcoming season.

He posted a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a ninja headband in a Lakers uniform with the caption, “Kung Fu King, Bruce Lee-Bron”??” (RELATED: Los Angeles Clippers Sign Kawhi Leonard)

It appears like he’s hinting at embracing a ninja headband for next season.

If LeBron does this next season, it’ll be among the dumbest things he’s ever done. He’s the face of the NBA and he wants to wear a ninja headband?

Give me a break. Is this a pro sports league or is it a circus? Is he really this desperate for attention?

LeBron is a guy who has won three rings. He should be far above silly little stunts like this one.

It’s sad to see King James get desperate for eyeballs to the point that he would actually consider such a move. Again, this guy is a global brand, the face of the league and three-time NBA champion.

He’s the player of the generation! A ninja headband? Give me a break. I’m honestly embarrassed for LeBron James.

Do better, LeBron. Do much better.