Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry ‘Enjoying Each Day’ With Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly “enjoying each day” with their son, Archie Harrison, and have just been savoring every minute of the last eights weeks since his birth.

“They [Duke and Duchess of Sussex] are basking in the glow and enjoying each day,” an inside royal source told People magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Duchess Meghan Markle Reportedly Plans To Raise Royal Baby Gender Neutral)

“As most new parents are, they’re just so excited,” the source added. “There’s something new every day. They’re just really happy.” (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

The same source for People magazine explained that the duke and duchess’ happiness could definitely be felt over the weekend when they held what was described as a private, intimate Christening for their baby boy. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“It was very, very low key,” a source with Windsor Castle shared of the reported ceremony and luncheon attended by some 25 close family members and friends. “You wouldn’t have even known it was going on. It was all very well thought through.”

“Archie was so sweet, so calm,” the source added. “The mood was joyful.”

The source continued, “Having gone through her [Markle’s] confirmation just a little more than a year ago, she forged a very close bond with the Archbishop of Canterbury [Justin Welby],” the source added. “She [Duchess of Sussex] has a particular fondness for him, having gone through confirmation as an adult, and going through that process relatively new to the U.K. and at a key point in her life.”

It comes following reports that the godparents of Markle and Harry’s son would be kept a private matter and not revealed to the world.

“The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read.