Watch Michael Scott’s ‘Best Phone Calls’ Video From ‘The Office’

NBC recently dropped an incredible video of Michael Scott from “The Office.”

The video titled “Michael’s Best Phone Calls” shows the manager of Dunder Mifflin wheeling and dealing on the phone, and it’s a great reminder of how awesome of a character he was. (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Will Leave Netflix In January 2021, Will Stream On NBC Platform)

Give it a watch below. Fans of the hit show will love it.

That video was great, but it’s just another painful reminder that “The Office” is leaving Netflix. If that doesn’t make you emotional, then I don’t know what will.

Not only was it one of the greatest shows ever made, but it easily withstood the test of time. People still watch it nonstop.

Personally, I stream it all the time when I’m at home. I knock out a few episodes while working, watch while I’m exercising or will just binge a bit when relaxing.

Now, that’s all over. Starting in 2020, one of the greatest comedies ever made will leave the streaming service.

It’s honestly a bit rattling.

At least we’ll always have the clips from the show on YouTube. I guess we’ll just have to learn how to live without the show on Netflix.

What a sad reality we’re about to enter.

H/T: BroBible